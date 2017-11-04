Lawyer: Ex-‘Boomer and Carton’ radio host to fight charges

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, Craig Carton talks during the National Football League Back to Football Run at Central Park in New York. Federal officials said the New York sports radio host is in custody and details of the charges against the host of WFAN-AM’s “Boomer and Carton” show were not immediately made public Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (John Minchillo/AP Images for NFL, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a former sports radio host charged with cheating investors to pay gambling debts says his client will fight a newly filed indictment.

Attorney Robert Gottlieb said Craig Carton will plead not guilty next week to wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy charges in an indictment unveiled Friday in Manhattan federal court.

Gottlieb says the indictment is “riddled with errors.” Carton quit the “Boomer and Carton” show on WFAN in New York City after he was arrested in September on charges alleging he misappropriated at least $5.6 million from two investors.

The 48-year-old Manhattan resident has remained free on $500,000 bail.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s