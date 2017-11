(WTNH) — A big 8 and under Northern Pop Warner championship game was decided in double overtime on Sunday.

Brookfield outlasted Pomperaug to win the game 12-6.

Brookfield scored the winning touchdown on a fourth and goal play to take home the title.

Congratulations to all the players and coaches on a hard fought win!

