Former Patriot to donate brain for research

Former Miami Dolphins player Nick Buoniconti (85) is presented a football by former player and current Dolphins senior vice president of special projects and alumni relations, Nat Moore (89) during the Dolphins All-Time 50th Anniversary Team ceremony during half time at an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(WTNH) — Former NFL linebacker Nick Buoniconti made a major announcement this weekend.

The 76-year-old former Boston Patriot and Miami Dolphin was exposed to countless high-impact hits during his career.

He was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year and has decided to donate his brain for research.

“I don’t do this for myself, I do it for the thousands of others who will follow me,” Buoniconti said.

Buoniconti joins more than 2,300 former athletes and military veterans who’ve pledged to donate their brain toward concussion and related research.

