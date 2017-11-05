Former Patriot to donate brain for research

(WTNH) — Former NFL linebacker Nick Buoniconti made a major announcement this weekend.

The 76-year-old former Boston Patriot and Miami Dolphin was exposed to countless high-impact hits during his career.

Related Content: Are some sports more dangerous than others?

He was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year and has decided to donate his brain for research.

“I don’t do this for myself, I do it for the thousands of others who will follow me,” Buoniconti said.

Related Content: Researchers identify CTE biomarker that may lead to diagnosis while alive

Buoniconti joins more than 2,300 former athletes and military veterans who’ve pledged to donate their brain toward concussion and related research.

More stories by Matt Dillane, WTNH.com Staff