Freshman Isaiah Whaley hopes to “worm” his way into UConn basketball line-up

HARTFORD, Conn– (WTNH)–

A UConn newcomer is trying to “worm” his way into the Huskies starting lineup.

Isaiah Whaley arrived in Storrs ready to please.

“He’s just a yes man, whatever I say he says yes and you know we love that and that’s the type of basketball players that we want,” says UConn head coach Kevin Ollie.

“That’s just how I’ve always been,” added Whaley, “that’s how I was raised, my mom raised me to always say yes and then if it was a know there was a problem.”

Last year, in Prep school Whaley averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds per game.

During the Huskies exhibition season Whaley made the most of his minutes, making and impression on Ollie and stating his case for playing time.

As a member of the Huskies they won’t need him to score as much so he’s trying to find a role with this team.

“I’m starting to pattern my game after Dennis Rodman be like a high energy guy and just bring rebounding and athleticism and everything.”

They called Dennis Rodman “The Worm” during his NBA playing days, what about a nickname for Whaley.

“I dont know yet, I still have to think about that, ” Whaley said with a laugh.

UConn opens its season Friday night at home against Colgate.

