Freshman Isaiah Whaley hopes to “worm” his way into UConn basketball line-up

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn– (WTNH)–

A UConn newcomer is trying to “worm” his way into the Huskies starting lineup.

Isaiah Whaley arrived in Storrs ready to please.

“He’s just a yes man, whatever I say he says yes and you know we love that and that’s the type of basketball players that we want,” says UConn head coach Kevin Ollie.

“That’s just how I’ve always been,” added Whaley, “that’s how I was raised, my mom raised me to always say yes and then if it was a know there was a problem.”

Last year, in Prep school Whaley averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds per game.

During the Huskies exhibition season Whaley made the most of his minutes, making and impression on Ollie and stating his case for playing time.
As a member of the Huskies they won’t need him to score as much so he’s trying to find a role with this team.

“I’m starting to pattern my game after Dennis Rodman be like a high energy guy and just bring rebounding and athleticism and everything.”

They called Dennis Rodman “The Worm” during his NBA playing days, what about a nickname for Whaley.

“I dont know yet, I still have to think about that, ” Whaley said with a laugh.

UConn opens its season Friday night at home against Colgate.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s