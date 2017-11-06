Guilford’s KC Horton has special moment during senior day at Bentley University

WALTHAM, Mass. (WTNH) — We have a nice follow-up to a story we did back in 2014.

Saturday was senior day at Bentley University for Guilford’s KC Horton.

Horton was a kid who dreamed of playing college football, but broke his leg five games into his junior year. He worked through rehab but then tore his ACL. Two weeks later, he broke the kneecap in his surgically repaired knee.

Never quite the same, Horton became the ultimate team player, filling a role on special teams for Bentley.

This weekend, Horton had the moment of his college career, fielding a tough snap and getting it down for his kicker to drill a 40-yard walk off field goal against the University of New Hampshire.

