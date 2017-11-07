Deshawn Salter, Yale running back, prematurely ended his college football career after breaking a collarbone in Columbia game

Deshawn Salter, a Yale senior running back averaging 6.5 yards a carry, reportedly suffered a broken collarbone in the win over Columbia on Oct. 28th, effectively ending his collegiate playing career.

Although there were no official comments from the university at the time, the seriousness of Salter’s injury was first circulated among some of those who attended a practice last week.

Yale, as do many colleges and universities, follows federal guidelines for confidentiality and protection of students’ privacy rights and is reluctant to release information concerning their health and physical condition.

But questions arose after Salter failed to appear in the game against Brown on Friday night and today (Nov. 7th) Coach Tony Reno stated he would not play this week against Princeton either.

Salter was injured in the opening quarter against Columbia after taking the ball only two times. In seven games this season, including his brief stint against Columbia, he has gained 544 yards on 84 carries.

Salter comes from Syracuse, NY where he attended Christian Brothers Academy.

Coach Tony Reno still has an outstanding first-year running back, Zane Dudek, who now has a greater burden of compensating for Salter’s loss with two more games on the schedule, Princeton and Harvard.

More stories by Joel Alderman