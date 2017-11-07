Princeton, Harvard stand in way of Yale winning first outright Ivy title since ’80

By Published:

(WTNH)–Princeton and Harvard are standing in the way of the Yale football team winning its first outright Ivy League title since 1980.

The Bulldogs will certainly have to earn it the next couple of weeks. Tony Reno’s team is on quite a roll, with four straight wins, this team is clicking on offense and defense.

Yale is locked in despite the high stakes.

“We know what’s at stake, but I think we all keep each other as players and coaches as well in check,” said cornerback Jaelin Alburg. “What coach Reno likes to say is our 20 square feet what were dealing with right now, what’s in front of us, so right now that 20 square feet is showing up and having the best Tuesday practice of all season.”

“We’re built to embrace the target of getting better every day and winning plays, and that’s all we focus on and all we talk about,” Reno said.

Kickoff at Princeton on Saturday is at 1 p.m.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s