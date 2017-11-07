Princeton, Harvard stand in way of Yale winning first outright Ivy title since ’80

(WTNH)–Princeton and Harvard are standing in the way of the Yale football team winning its first outright Ivy League title since 1980.

The Bulldogs will certainly have to earn it the next couple of weeks. Tony Reno’s team is on quite a roll, with four straight wins, this team is clicking on offense and defense.

Yale is locked in despite the high stakes.

“We know what’s at stake, but I think we all keep each other as players and coaches as well in check,” said cornerback Jaelin Alburg. “What coach Reno likes to say is our 20 square feet what were dealing with right now, what’s in front of us, so right now that 20 square feet is showing up and having the best Tuesday practice of all season.”

“We’re built to embrace the target of getting better every day and winning plays, and that’s all we focus on and all we talk about,” Reno said.

Kickoff at Princeton on Saturday is at 1 p.m.

