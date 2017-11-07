Southern Connecticut State falls to Syracuse, 84-59, in exhibition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Southern Connecticut State Owls, sporting their new uniforms after the release of the school’s new athletic logo last month, came out strong in the first half against the Syracuse Orange, starting the game on an 11-0 run and leading 29-24 at halftime.

This year’s trio of captains, juniors Isaiah McLeod and Joey Wallace, and senior Jerry Luckett, Jr, dominated the scorebook. Wallace, whose dad, John, played at Syracuse scored eight points and shot 3-14 with six rebounds and four assists. McLeod had 18 on 7-14 shooting and Luckett, Jr. led the team with 14 points. For Syracuse, Tyus Battle had 20, Frank Howard had 19 and Oshae Brissett contributed with 16.

The Orange started the second half on an 11-3 run and ultimately pulled away, 84-59. The Owls open their regular-season at home, inside Moore Field House, November 15 at 7:30 p.m against The College of Saint Rose. Syracuse begins their 2017-18 campaign against Cornell Friday night, with a 7 p.m. tip-off at the Carrier Dome.

This was the first game for Southern Connecticut State assistant Mark Fogel, who was previously at Quinnipiac. It was also televised on ESPN3.

More stories by Matt Gad