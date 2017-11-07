UConn women’s soccer coach retires after 37 years, 570 wins

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s soccer coach Len Tsantiris is retiring after 37 seasons and 570 wins.

Tsantiris, whose win total is second in the women’s game behind North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance, took over the program in its infancy in 1981. He announced his retirement Tuesday.

He led the Huskies to 31 NCAA Tournaments, including 26 straight between 1982-2007, and four appearances in the NCAA championship game.
He was the 1997 Division I National Coach of the Year.

The school says former UConn All-American Margaret Rodriguez, the team’s associate head coach, will take over as interim head coach until a replacement is found.

The Huskies finished this season 7-9-3, losing to Memphis in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

