Yale now in sole possession of first place in Ivy League football, after Columbia loses on Saturday

After beating Brown Friday night 34-7, the Yale football team had Saturday off, and it turned out to be a profitable day of rest for the Bulldogs.

Going into the weekend, Yale was tied for first place with Columbia, each with 3-1 records. But less than 24-hours after Yale’s win over Brown, Columbia was downed by Harvard, 21-14, its second loss in two weeks, to drop to 3-2 in the league.

That left Yale all alone in first place at 4-1, with two games remaining. Not that it will be easy. Those two games are at Princeton and in the Bowl against Harvard.

Traditional rivals always present an added threat, but at least for the time, the Bulldogs of Coach Tony Reno are in an enviable position – first place.

Actually, five teams are still in contention. After Yale, four of them, Columbia, Harvard, Dartmouth and Cornell, are all 3-2.

Talk about parity!

