Coast Guard football ready for its version of Army-Navy rivalry

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–The NFL has taken a hit with all of the national anthem controversy this year. On Saturday, you’ll see the opposite end of the spectrum when the Coast Guard Academy hosts the Merchant Marine Academy.

The two schools will meet on the Thames River in New London at noon. It’s Connecticut’s version of Army vs. Navy.

The anthem is sure to bring out goose bumps once again as both sides stand at attention for the flag.

It’s the first time since 2005 that the two service academies will finish their seasons against each other. They play for the Secretaries Cup, it’s like their Super Bowl.

This game will be great, but the pageantry around it takes the rivalry to another level.

“When you have two teams standing along the white lines on their respective sidelines honoring our country, it’s special. It’s special because you know what they’re going to be doing after we graduate,” said Coast Guard defensive lineman Jack Brandt.

“The entire academy is ramped up for this game, so to come out here and know that we get to put on a show for our friends, faculty and staff, it’s huge,” said linebacker Jacob Brown.

