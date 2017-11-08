New Haven boxer Luis Rosa Jr. ready for title fight

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Undefeated and with a belt on the line, New Haven boxer Luis Rosa, Jr. is stepping back in the ring.

Rosa is taking on Juandel Evans this Friday. If he wins, he captures the WBC Intercontinental championship belt. It puts him in the top rankings to fight for a world title.

Evans is a southpaw. Rosa says he’s ready.

“We’re going to be explosive that night, we’re going to catch him with things he’s not even going to expect to see,” he said.

“You’ve got to switch up your combinations, different different punches work better with different stance fighters so working on different techniques different combos, different placement with our feet.”

The fight takes place Friday night, and you can watch it on Showtime.

