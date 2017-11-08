North Branford soccer player heading to Boston College

By Published:

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–One of the best girls’ soccer players in the state is only a junior. North Branford goalkeeper Allie Auger is legit. She’s heading off to play college soccer at Boston College when her days as a Thunderbird are over.

Auger says she fell in love with the team, school, and coaching staff at BC, and they can get her closer to the goal of playing for the U.S. national team.

“That’s the goal,” Auger said. “I constantly set goals for myself during the season, out of the season, and that’s what we’re looking for now. Me and my coach training every day, and that’s hopefully the overall goal is after college I can continue to play and hopefully for the national team.”

North Branford hosts Morgan in the second round of the state tournament on Thursday.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s