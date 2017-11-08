North Branford soccer player heading to Boston College

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–One of the best girls’ soccer players in the state is only a junior. North Branford goalkeeper Allie Auger is legit. She’s heading off to play college soccer at Boston College when her days as a Thunderbird are over.

Auger says she fell in love with the team, school, and coaching staff at BC, and they can get her closer to the goal of playing for the U.S. national team.

“That’s the goal,” Auger said. “I constantly set goals for myself during the season, out of the season, and that’s what we’re looking for now. Me and my coach training every day, and that’s hopefully the overall goal is after college I can continue to play and hopefully for the national team.”

North Branford hosts Morgan in the second round of the state tournament on Thursday.

