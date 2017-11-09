A shocking slant in Boston media on the Roy Halladay fatality

Many of New England’s listeners to sports talk on radio and TV shows were undoubtedly shocked Wednesday when they heard Michael Felger refer to ex-major league pitching star Roy Halladay, who had perished in a plane accident on Monday, a “moron” among other things.

The program, Boston’s 98.5 The SportsHub, is simulcast in this area by Frontier, as well as other regional cable TV systems.

Felger blamed Halladay for deciding to fly the recreational plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico of Tampa, Fla. “He got what he deserved,” he said, and for emphasis made airplane crash noises.

Felger added that the two-time Cy Young award winner, once in each league, was a “jackass, a “thrill seeker” and someone “who was “cavalier” about life.

“You’ve got a family, and you’re going to screw around in a little toy plane?” he wondered aloud.

Halladay left behind a wife and two children.

“You’re 40 years old and a multimillionaire with a loving family, and you have to go get that thing where you can dive-bomb from 100 feet to five above the water with your single-engine plane with your hand out the window,” he asked, not expecting an answer of course.

Apologized the next day

Today, 24-hours later, Felger apologized on air.

“I feel bad about what happened on a lot of levels. I feel bad about what I said and how I conducted myself. To say it was over the top, and insensitive is really stating the obvious. … The presentation and the tone, and the hyperbole was just low-class, bad, not good. …I regret my conduct yesterday. … I’m not asking for any sympathy or break or anything. What I’ve gotten I deserve. I deserve what I’ve gotten in the last day or two.”

While some of the points Felger made in his 10-minute rant could be considered valid, more shocking was his disrespectful tone and crude expressions he used.

Or is that just the quality of Boston’s talk shows?

Hear it and decide

The complete segment was captured by Andrew Bucholtz of awfulannouncing.com. You can hear it and read more about it here.

