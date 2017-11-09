Branford field hockey rolls into semi-finals of Class M state playoffs

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)-
The 4th ranked Branford Hornets beat Mercy 3-0 on Thursday to advance to the Class M semi-finals. Branford will play New Canaan in the next round.
Check out the highlights!
