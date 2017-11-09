New Haven Steelers Pop Warner team giving youth a chance to dream big

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Every kid that picks up a ball for the New Haven Steelers Pop Warner football team has dreams. New Haven Pop Warner is helping the city’s youth chase them.

“Over the years we’ve had guys who go on to play college football, we have guys who graduated from college with degrees, we’ve had some kids who have been murdered, we have some kids in jail, we have kids of all aspects of life,” said head coach Vince Hall. “We haven’t been able to reach all of them, but we try to reach as many as we can.”

“It’s a thrill to be able to do this and give back,” Hall said.

It’s a thrill for the players too. Like 13-year-old, 6-foot-2, 255 pond lineman Tyler Booker.

“The game came natural to me, I loved it from the first time I played flag to now I still love it,” Booker said.

He’s playing in the Under Armour All american Game in Orlando, and his uncle Ulish Booker played for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they won Super Bowl 40.

“I want to get out, I want to go to Alabama, Clemson, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State these are the schools I’m looking at,” he said.

Running back and safety Harvon Melton wants to go to a big school too, and former Pop Warner stars have been his role models.

“I always wanted to be like them I always wanted to go D1 and make it to the NFL that’s my dream,” he said.

He says one of his role models is Cheshire Academy’s Chise Kinzly. The Steelers play Sunday, chasing big dreams of winning the Pop Warner Super Bowl, and bigger dreams of the future.

