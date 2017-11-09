Pete Rossomando leading turnaround at first-place CCSU

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–It didn’t take long for coach Pete Rossomando to turn the University of New Haven football team into a winner. He’s now working his magic at Central Connecticut State University.

The Blue Devils playing some of the best football in the Northeast Conference. They’ve run off six straight wins.

Central has yet to lose a game in conference. They play at Duquesne Saturday. The Dukes are also unbeaten in the NEC. Rossoomando says building a program takes time, and it’s starting to come together.

“We created a culture at New Haven, whereas here we had to change the culture from the previous coaching staff, and get them to learn to do it our way and make sure that they did it the right way,” Rossomando said. “Becuase that’s the only way you get to have any success is to do things the right way, even though its a lot harder to do things the right way.”

Central and Duquesne kick off at noon on Saturday.

