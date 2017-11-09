UConn men’s basketball star Jalen Adams issued summons after scooter crash

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–UConn men’s basketball star Jalen Adams was issued a misdemeanor summons after a scooter crash on the UConn campus on Wednesday.

UConn police said Adams and three of his friends were riding their scooters down Hillside Road, when Adams crashed his. Police said Adams admitted the group was racing the scooters.

According to police, the four men left the scene of the accident. Witnesses to it moved a large amount of debris from the road to allow vehicles to pass.

The group was found at a local business shortly thereafter.

Adams was given a misdemeanor summons, and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Court on November 21.

The point guard from Roxbury, Mass. averaged a team-leading 14.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds for UConn last season. He is considered the team’s best player.

UConn opens its season on Friday against Colgate.

UConn men’s basketball spokesman Phil Chardis said Adams was suspended from practice on Thursday, and his status will be evaluated day-to-day by head coach Kevin Ollie.

