East Lyme girl’s soccer advances in upset happy Class L playoffs

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)–
The 20th ranked East Lyme Vikings beat #29 Foran of Milford on Thursday, 1-0, to advance to the Class L playoffs.
The Vikings will play 21st ranked E.O. Smith of Storrs in the next round.
Check out the highlights!
