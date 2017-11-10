East Lyme’s Isaac Tomblin balances football, french horn

By Published: Updated:

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)–One of East Lyme High School’s best players on the field is also quite the french horn player.

Isaac Tomblin says he’s been playing instruments since the sixth grade. He’s in the school’s band, and plays in festivals. He started playing piano and trumpet.

Tomblin says playing instruments and football aren’t that different, even though he was a reluctant musician as a child.

“I thought that band people were kind of nerdy, and I didn’t like it, but my mom said, hey, if you want to play the piano someday, you should just learn how to read music and then quit,” Tomblin said. “I think the part that appeals to me the most about all of this is the teamwork side, where I get to accomplish something much greater than what I could have done on my own by being a part of a team.”

