MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)–

The #2 ranked Hand of Madison field hockey team had no problems advancing to the Class M semi-finals with a 5-0 win over Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden.

The Tigers will play border rival Guilford in the next round, after the Indians shutout Avon 6-0 in the quarter-finals.

Check out the highlights!

