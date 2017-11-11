Daniels’ O & D lifts Quinnipiac past Dartmouth 78-77

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Chaise Daniels scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked Miles Wright’s jump shot at the buzzer to lead Quinnipiac to a 78-77 season-opening win against Dartmouth on Saturday.

Rich Kelly made one of two free throws with four seconds to go for the game’s final margin. Chris Knight’s jumper with 17 seconds left tied the game at 77.

The Bobcats led 42-33 at halftime and extended the lead to 53-37 with Cameron Young’s two free throws before Dartmouth went on a 12-0 run to get back in the game.

Isaiah Washington scored 18 points and had seven rebounds for Quinnipiac, while Kelly scored 11 and passed out nine assists.

Guard Brendan Barry led the Big Green with a career-high 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting, while Guilien Smith scored 17 and Wright had 15.

Quinnipiac had a decisive 48-32 rebounding edge. Dartmouth committed 24 fouls, however, the Bobcats allowed Dartmouth to stay in the contest with 15 turnovers.

