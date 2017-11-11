Dolegala’s heroics, missed FG, give CCSU 1st FCS berth

By Published:

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Dolegala ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the last six minutes, and Duquesne missed the shortest field goal possible with 5 seconds left, handing Central Connecticut State the Northeast Conference playoff berth with a 28-27 victory over the Dukes on Saturday.

After Dolegala’s late heroics for the Blue Devils (7-3, 5-0), who have won seven straight for the first time in 50 years, Duquesne drove 74 yards in 12 plays. But the last play, on second-and-goal from the 1, John Domit just missed the tough-angle field goal attempt from the 18.

CCSU, which was 2-9 last season, last won a league title in 2010 and has never played in the FCS playoffs.

The Blue Devils seemed to have the game well in hand with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Nehari Crawford, who had 10 catches for 167 yards, hauled in his second TD catch from Tommy Stewart, a 21-yarder. But the PAT was missed. A.J. Hines, who had 126 yards on 25 carries, grabbed his second TD, a 45-yarder, making it 27-14 with 10:29 to play.

Related Content: Pete Rossomando leading turnaround at first-place CCSU

Dolegala’s 16-yard run capped a seven-play, 93 yard drive with 5:16 to play. Then Duquesne had a poor kickoff return and poor punt, putting the ball on the 23. On the second play, Dolegala hit Cameron Nash for an 18-yard score with 2:17 remaining.

Dolegala threw for 276 yards and two TDs and Nash ran for 90 yards.

More stories by Associated Press

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s