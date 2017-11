Our Game of the Week crew made their way up 95 north to East Lyme on Friday night for an ECC battle. East Lyme hosted an undefeated Fitch team. It was a freezing cold night, not great for a lot of the fans sitting in the metal bleachers, but the players said it wouldn’t affect them.

This was a good one– Fitch led 13-7 in the fourth when Pedro Mojica put this one away. He took a handoff and was gone, racing for a long touchdown.

Fitch wins, 20-17.

Check out the highlights.

