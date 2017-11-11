Highlights: North Haven beats Fairfield Prep, 35-28

High school football is all about playoff positioning now for a lot of schools. A huge game on Friday night for North Haven and Fairfield Prep.

As it stands now, the Indians are good enough to make the Class L playoffs. Prep is on the outside looking in in Class LL.

The bottom line– both schools needed a win Friday night, and there were fireworks from the start.

North Haven would get past Prep with a 35-28 win on what was also Senior Night. They’re now one win away from clinching a playoff spot.

Check out the highlights.

