Highlights: West Haven cruises past Xavier, 45-7

West Haven hosting Xavier of Middletown. Kyle Godfrey added to an already big lead early. His touchdown put West Haven up 27-7 in the second quarter.

He got banged up a bit on the play, but he’s okay. It was 27-7 Blue Devils at the half.

Godfrey to start the second, bursting through the Falcons defense, a big run puts the Westies in Xavier territory.

Godfrey caps the drive with another nice run, gets himself in the end zone. After he scores the touchdown, he was limping a little bit.

The Blue Devils can’t afford to lose him.

West Haven wins, 45-7.

More stories by Henry Chisholm