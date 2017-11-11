Highlights: West Haven cruises past Xavier, 45-7

By Published:

West Haven hosting Xavier of Middletown. Kyle Godfrey added to an already big lead early. His touchdown put West Haven up 27-7 in the second quarter.

He got banged up a bit on the play, but he’s okay. It was 27-7 Blue Devils at the half.

Godfrey to start the second, bursting through the Falcons defense, a big run puts the Westies in Xavier territory.

Godfrey caps the drive with another nice run, gets himself in the end zone. After he scores the touchdown, he was limping a little bit.

The Blue Devils can’t afford to lose him.

West Haven wins, 45-7.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s