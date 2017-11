Middletown, Conn. (WTNH)-Middletown’s football team was bundled up for friday’s game. The wind chill hit eight degrees. However, fans and the band team have prepared for the long haul. The band bought seat savors and warmers so they wouldn’t freeze on the steel benches. Lynn McCavay came to the game to support her nephew’s senior night. She said, “I have my husbands Long Johns on.” Fans attended the game in layers. It included insulated pants, layers of T-shirts and sweatshirts.

