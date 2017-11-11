Yale basketball struck down again in a pre-season scrimmage; Jordan Bruner injured and likely to miss entire season

Yale's Makai Mason, who missed all of last season with a foot injury, is sidelined again. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

For the second consecutive year, the Yale basketball team has incurred a serious loss due to an injury to one of its valuable players, Jordan Bruner. In a pre-season scrimmage last Saturday against Boston University, the 6-9 sophomore went down. The nature of the injury was not as yet disclosed.

Yale’s Jordan Bruner, right, reacts to blocking the shot by Princeton’s Myles Stephens, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Ivy League Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Bruner will likely miss the entire season that got underway Friday night at Creighton. 92-76.

Last year it was Mikai Mason who sustained a foot injury in the pre-season and it took him almost a year to recover from it. But now he is dealing with another problem, a back strain suffered in the weight room and, according to the same source, he is out of action “indefinitely.”

Bruner, one of Yale’s outstanding first-year players last season, made valuable contributions either off the bench or as a starter. He led the Bulldogs with 55 blocks, which was second most in the Ivy League. In Yale’s two Ivy Tournament games against Harvard and Princeton, he averaged 11 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Not being able to count on Bruner will be a big loss for the highly touted Yale team.

Mason, generally regarded as Yale’s best player, gained national attention when his 31 points led the Elis to a major upset over Baylor in the NCAA tournament in 2016. He was elected captain for this year, even though he never played last season.

Coach James Jone cannot be blamed if he has come to believe that pre-season scrimmages are a jinx to Yale?

