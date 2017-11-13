Former NHL star honored in his hometown of West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Youth hockey, where dreams start for boys and girls aspiring to be professionals on the ice. On Sunday, a former West Haven youth hockey star returned home for a big honor.

Eric Boguniecki was back at Bennett Rink where it all began. He was honored with a banner and NHL jersey on the wall of the legendary arena.

Boguniecki played 13 years of professional hockey with four different NHL teams. He got to see the world because of hockey, and it all started with a dream in West Haven.

Boguniecki said it’s important for players and their families to take a moment or two to enjoy the pure fun of youth hockey.

Sometimes I think the parents get caught up in chasing the NHL at 9 years old. You know, take a deep breath, step back, and enjoy the moment. Have fun, work hard, and like I said, be respectful to your teammates, your coaches, to the game. And you continue to work hard, good things will happen.”

Boguniecki is still active in the game. He’s an assistant coach with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

More stories by Erik Dobratz