Black Wolves poised for best season since arriving at Mohegan Sun

By Published:

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)

The New England Black Wolves are less than a month away from their season opener.

The Wolves will be tested right out of the gate when they host the defending NLL champion Georgia Swarm.

Glenn Clark’s team made some off-season moves that might take this team to another level.
New England traded for a goalie and solidified its defensive unit.

With a collection of premiere offensive weapons, like Shawn Evans, Kyle Buchanan, Kevin Buchanan and Kevin Crowley the upcoming season has lots of potential.
“I think we’re poised to make our best run we’ve ever had,” says Crowley

The season opener is December 8th at Mohegan Sun Arena.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor

