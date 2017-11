WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)

The boy’s soccer team from Hand of Madison moved in to the Class L Championship game with a semi-final win over border rival Guilford, 1-0.

Owen McShane scored the games only goal for the Tigers.

Hand will play Masuk of Monroe Saturday for the title. The Panthers beat EO Smith of Storrs on Monday night.

