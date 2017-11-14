Longtime Notre Dame-West Haven soccer coach retires

By Published:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–For the first time in the history of the program, Notre Dame-West Haven boys’ soccer will have a new coach next season. Longtime head coach Rudy Raffone announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Over 29 years with the Green Knights, Raffone won 234 games. Coach Raffone started the program back in 1988, and led the Green Knights to 21 state tournament appearances.

Raffone retired as a teacher back in 2015. He had been with the school since 1977.

Congratulations, coach, on a great career.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s