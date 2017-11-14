Mookie Betts is good at more than one sport; last night he bowled a 300 the game’s equivalent to a no-hitter in baseball

Question: What do baseball and bowling have in common?

Answer: Each, on rare occasions, can end in a perfect game.

Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox is not a pitcher, so he could never hurl a no-hitter, baseball’s version of the perfect game.

But the Boston outfielder is also a terrific bowler. And last night (Sunday) he bowled a 300, which happens to be bowling’s version of a perfect game.

Although his baseball season is over, Mookie did not wait for next year to reach the top. He proved he is just as good on the bowling lanes as on the baseball diamond, where he finished the season with 24 homers, 102 RBI’s, a 6.4 WAR and .264 batting average.

Mookie also excelled in the outfield, robbing batters of several potential home runs, and was a key member of a popular dance routine by the Boston outfielders following a win.

Although he did not make the baseball World Series this year, he is currently competing in another championship, the World Series of Bowling at Reno, Nev. Last night, in one of the matches in the qualifying round, he shuffled up to the line and let go of his bowling ball just the minimum number of 12 times.

On each occasion, he threw a strike. In case you don’t know, and most of us do, that translated into a 300 score and a perfect game.

The next 300 Mookie Betts will be aiming for will be with a baseball bat, unless he throws another one down the bowling lanes before opening day.

More stories by Joel Alderman