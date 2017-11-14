Quinnipiac men’s basketball falls short to Brown, 79-72

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)

The Quinnipiac men’s basketball team opened its season with back to back Ivy League schools.

Bobcats beat Dartmouth over the weekend, on Monday, Brown was up on the hill in Hamden.

Bears beat QU, 79-72, behind a game high 23 points from sophomore guard Brandon Anderson.

Chaise Daniels led Quinnipiac with 18 points.

Freshman Rich Kelly, the former Fairfield Prep star and starting point guard of the Bobcats, had 14 points and 8 assists in the loss.

Quinnipiac plays the University of Colorado Friday night.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor