Yale looking to clinch first outright Ivy title since ’80 with win over Harvard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Yale and Harvard will battle on the gridiron for the 134th time on Saturday at the Bowl, in an even more meaningful version of “The Game.”

If Yale wins, they win the Ivy League Championship outright for the first time since 1980.

“This is what you live for–a chance to play Yale-Harvard, it never gets old and there’s really nothing quite like it,” said head coach Tony Reno.

After nine games this season, the 8-1 Bulldogs have already won a share of the Ivy League title. Last week’s win at Princeton guaranteed that.

“They’re a very good team, the best we’ve played all year, I truly mean that,” Reno said, speaking of Harvard. “We’ll have to play our best game to have a chance to win.”

More than 50,000 fans are expected at the Yale Bowl on Saturday.

