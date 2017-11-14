Yale men’s basketball team dealing with major injuries to a pair of star players

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Yale men’s basketball team. The Bulldogs lost on the road to Creighton and Wisconsin over the weekend.

It’s not easy to beat teams like that without two of your best players.

Sophomore Jordan Bruner is out for the year with a torn meniscus in his right knee and senior Makai Mason, who missed all of last season with an injury, is out at least two months with a stress fracture in his foot.

Head Coach James Jones understands injuries are part of the game but he says these hurt.

“Well, you mainly feel for the two players, both of those guys were coming off of injuries as it was, getting themselves healthy excited for the season and then they get hit with this dose of negativeness. They have to bounce back from it, they have to work and get better and we have to figure out what to do as a team.”

Yale opens its homer schedule Tuesday night against South Carolina State.

