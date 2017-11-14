Yale not the only Ivy to deal with hoop star going post grad; Dartmouth’s Evan Boudreaux quits to play two years somewhere else

Yale and Quinnipiac’s basketball teams are among several others that suddenly became or will become the beneficiaries of an unexpected advantage. For the Bobcats, it had an immediate impact with a 78-77 win over the Big Green, in the season opener for both teams.

Just days before the game in Hamden, the Dartmouth all-Ivy star, Evan Boudreaux, made a somewhat shocking decision. A junior, he has dropped basketball in Hanover and expects to get an early degree. Then he will become a two-year post-graduate student at another college, during which time he will resume playing basketball.

No mention is made on the Dartmouth sports website concerning Boudreaux’s actions. He name is stricken from the team lineup. However, he is still visible in the squad photo.

The Ivy League’s rule that an athlete is not permitted to play as a postgraduate is starting to show up. Here in New Haven, Mikai Mason, plagued by injuries, has already announced he intends to attend Baylor after he graduates from Yale in June, and play a year there.

The first prominent hoop star to go elsewhere after completing his Ivy education was Shawn Miller, who starred at Cornell. Miller took a post-grad year at the University of Connecticut and was a valuable cog on the UConn quintet.

The situation with Boudreaux is unique, however, since he is voluntarily becoming inactive this season while staying in his original college so he can play not one but two years somewhere else as a post-grad.

Other colleges lose players because they turn pro. But in the Ivies, players are starting to leave because they want to continue to play the game, not in the NBA or Europe, but at other schools.

Will the Ivy League loosen its restrictions? Does it care?

Doubtful.

More stories by Joel Alderman