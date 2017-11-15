Bridgeport Sound Tigers defeat Hartford Wolfpack in overtime

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 2-1 in overtime at the XL Center in an American Hockey League game on Wednesday. The Bridgeport Sound Tigers are 7-7 and the Wolf Pack drop to 6-7.
