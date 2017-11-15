“Football is Life” Podcast: The Giants are officially the worst team in football

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Giants in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Well, its official. Dan proclaims the Giants as the worst team in football. Will they rid themselves of Ben McAdoo? Plus the Pats dominate in Denver, the Jets tank is back on and a crazy college football weekend. And finally the week has come that Dan’s Pats take on Chris’ Raiders. Will they ever talk to each other again? High school football talk as well.

Check out all of that and more in the latest edition of the “Football is Life” Podcast with Dan Zumpano and Chris Rzasa, formerly of Southern Connecticut State University’s WSIN radio.

Listen below:

 

