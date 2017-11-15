Hand sneaks by rival Guilford for spot in Class M field hockey final

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)
Hand of Madison field hockey beat Guilford, 2-1, Tuesday night in the semi-finals of the Class M state playoffs.
The Tigers will play New Canaan in the championship game, the Rams beat Branford in the other semi-final.
