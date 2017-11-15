One Ansonia star ready to join another at Central Connecticut State

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)–Markell Dobbs is one the most exciting high school football players in the state. The Ansonia running back is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

Good news for area football fans: he’s not going far to play his college ball. Dobbs recently committed to Central Connecticut State University. He’s going from one winning program to another–the Blue Devils wrapped up the Northeast Conference title last weekend.

Dobbs will be playing with a close friend– Ansonia All-Stater Tajik Bagley.

“I talk to Tajik all the time, and he told me this is a good fit for me,” Dobbs said. “I grew up with Tajik, most of my life before I moved to Hamden, so he’s like a brother to me. It’s definitely going to be good, I played with him a little bit my sophomore year but it’s going to be a good season.”

Coach Pete Rossomando is building a strong program in New Britian.

