UConn field hockey makes fifth straight trip to Final Four

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)–What a job UConn field hockey head coach Nancy Stevens has done up in Storrs. She’s won a couple of national championships, and this weekend, her team hopes to win another.

The Huskies are making their fifth straight trip to the Final Four. They left for Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday. UConn got a big sendoff on campus, as several players from other UConn teams showed up to wish them well.

Now in her 28th season at UConn, Stevens says she can’t wait for her team to hit the field against North Carolina.

“Last year we played North Carolina in the semifinal and we lost in overtime. I think its gonna be close, I think if we play well, we will win,” Stevens said.

“The Husky environment here is just great, I mean we have Katie Lou here, we some key football players so its just a great environment to be in,” said Charlotte Veitner.

UConn and North Carolina take the field on Friday in Louisville.

