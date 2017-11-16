Highlights: Greenwich rolls past Xavier, 48-20

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The high school football season is winding to a close.

John Marinelli and his second-ranked Cardinals of Greenwich were in West Haven, trying to contain the big arm of Xavier’s Will Levis– the Penn State recruit.

It was Senior Night for the Falcons. A couple of them stepped up, as Levis and his favorite target of the night–Danny Taylor they connected for three touchdowns.

Check out the highlights in the video above.



