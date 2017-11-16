This year’s version of “The Game” could be a classic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– “The Game” has the makings of a good one. Yale will play for the outright Ivy League title for the first time since 1980. Harvard is trying to spoil it.

The last time the Bulldogs won the conference all by themselves, Carm Cozza was on the sideline. Doctor Rich Diana was the star player, and the Bulldogs went to Harvard and won, even taking the goal post down after.

Tony Reno’s version of the Bulldogs are staying focused on the task at hand and trying to avoid all the outside noise that comes with such a big event.

“My wife is great, and takes care of a lot of stuff,” Reno said. “Our alums are phenomenal, they know, they’ll get a chance to see me at the end of the week.”

Harvard has won nine of the last ten meetings.

Yale broke through last year in Cambridge with a 21-14 win.

