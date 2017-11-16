Trio of sisters keying North Branford success

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Lots of fall high school teams are getting ready for championship Saturday. The North Branford field hockey team is one of them. The Thunderbirds are the top seed in Class S. They take on second-seeded Granby.

North Branford has a trio of sisters who are a big part of its success. Danni and Angelina Ramada, Zelda and Ava Galdenzi, and Emmy and Melanie Norton.

It’s just one big happy family–sort of.

“I love having my sister on the team, especially when I was younger,” said one sister. “Oh, now you say it!” the other said.

The T-Birds and Granby play Saturday at 10 a.m. in Wethersfield.

