Highlights: Daniel Hand wins boys’ soccer title

It was a busy day across the state as high school championships were played in soccer volleyball and field hockey, and we’ve got you covered with highlights.

In West Haven, Hand of Madison took on Masuk of Monroe–the Tigers looking for a repeat in Class L. They get on the board first, but Masuk ties it.

Ryan Winkler with a free kick–just a beautiful shot–ties thing up in the first half. But the Tigers would take the lead back and hold on.

Scott Testori ends up in the right place at the right time and breaks the tie.

Hand is your 2017 Class L champs. They win it, 2-1 the final.

