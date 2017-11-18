Highlights: Old Lyme wins girls’ soccer title

It was a busy day across the state as high school championships were played in soccer volleyball and field hockey, and we’ve got you covered with highlights.

The fans were out in Middletown for the Class S girls’ soccer final on Saturday afternoon. Old Lyme took on Holy Cross.

Madeine Ouellette scoring for the Wildcats. Her goal tied it at one. The match would go into overtime, and Old Lyme wraps it up in OT.

Mya Johnson coming outta nowhere to head it home off the corner kick.

Old Lyme wins it second straight state title, also win number 100 for coach Paul Gleason.

