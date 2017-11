(WTNH)– The East Haven Yellow Jackets took on St. Joseph of Trumbull in the girls’ volleyball Class M final on Saturday afternoon.

We start our highlights in the first set, as Summer Onorato has St. Joe’s out of sorts with a good serve.

More strong play from the Yellow Jackets. Julia Sangiovanni set up for the shot perfectly by her teammates, but the Cadets figured things out and take Class M.

They win it by the final score of 3-1.

Check out the highlights.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff