Landon Smith hat trick powers Quinnipiac hockey past Brown, 5-0

Courtesy: Quinnipiac Sports

HAMDEN, Conn. – Landon Smith’s natural hat trick and Andrew Shortridge’s first shutout of the season powered the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team to a 5-0 win against Brown at the Frank Perrotti, Jr. Arena at the TD Bank Sports Center. The win snaps a four-game skid for Quinnipiac as they improve to 4-5-1 overall and 1-4-0 in league play. Brown drops to 2-5-0 overall and in ECAC Hockey action.

Chase Priskie and Tanner MacMaster provided the Bobcats’ final two goals of the night, while each also picked up an assist in the game. Smith also set up MacMaster’s goal for a career-best four points. Odeen Tufto (Chaska, Minnesota) added two assists to give him a team-high nine assists and 11 points.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor