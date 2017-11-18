Yale beats Harvard, 24-3, wins first outright Ivy title in 37 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Yale defeated Harvard, 24-3, to capture its first outright Ivy League title since 1980 and its second straight win over the Crimson in “The Game.”

The Bulldogs dominated the 134th edition of one of the oldest and most storied rivalry games in college football, scoring the game’s final 24 points.

Freshman running back Zane Dudek put the Bulldogs up 24-3 on a two-yard touchdown run with 12:04 left in the fourth. The score capped an 8-play, 81-yard drive.

Alex Galland hit a 25-yard field goal to close out the first half and make it 17 straight points for the Bulldogs.

Related Content: When Yale hosts “The Game,” New Haven always wins

Yale’s Malcolm Dixon recovered a fumble off of a Harvard pitch and raced it into the end zone to grab a 14-3 lead with 5:31 in the first half.

The score came almost immediately after JP Shohfi caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kurt Rawlings to give Yale its first lead of the game with 6:26 left in the first half. Shohfi made a 46-yard reception earlier in the drive to get the Bulldogs inside the Harvard 10.

Related Content: This year’s “The Game” could be a classic

Harvard took a 3-0 lead on a 29-yard field goal with 7:23 left in the first quarter.

Yale had lost nine straight to Harvard before winning 21-14 in Cambridge last year, denying the Crimson a fourth straight Ivy League title.

Related Content: Local businesses ready for “The Game”

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff