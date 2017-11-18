Yale beats Harvard, 24-3, wins first outright Ivy title in 37 years

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, Yale head coach Tony Reno, center, celebrates with his team including Tim Dawson II (95) and Sebastian Little after their 21-14 win over Harvard in an NCAA football game at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, Mass. The Bulldogs will be playing in front well over 50,000 fans at the Yale Bowl with a chance to secure the program's first outright Ivy League championship in 37 years, when they host Harvard. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson,File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Yale defeated Harvard, 24-3, to capture its first outright Ivy League title since 1980 and its second straight win over the Crimson in “The Game.”

The Bulldogs dominated the 134th edition of one of the oldest and most storied rivalry games in college football, scoring the game’s final 24 points.

Freshman running back Zane Dudek put the Bulldogs up 24-3 on a two-yard touchdown run with 12:04 left in the fourth. The score capped an 8-play, 81-yard drive.

Alex Galland hit a 25-yard field goal to close out the first half and make it 17 straight points for the Bulldogs.

Related Content: When Yale hosts “The Game,” New Haven always wins

Yale’s Malcolm Dixon recovered a fumble off of a Harvard pitch and raced it into the end zone to grab a 14-3 lead with 5:31 in the first half.

The score came almost immediately after JP Shohfi caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kurt Rawlings to give Yale its first lead of the game with 6:26 left in the first half. Shohfi made a 46-yard reception earlier in the drive to get the Bulldogs inside the Harvard 10.

Related Content: This year’s “The Game” could be a classic

Harvard took a 3-0 lead on a 29-yard field goal with 7:23 left in the first quarter.

Yale had lost nine straight to Harvard before winning 21-14 in Cambridge last year, denying the Crimson a fourth straight Ivy League title.

Related Content: Local businesses ready for “The Game”

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s